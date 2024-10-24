Nation & World News

New York Liberty basketball team honored with ticker-tape parade in Canyon of Heroes

Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and their New York teammates were showered in ticker-tape as the Liberty celebrated winning the WNBA title in the Canyon of Heroes in downtown Manhattan
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the WNBA basketball championship trophy while riding down Broadway during a parade celebrating the team's season championship, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the WNBA basketball championship trophy while riding down Broadway during a parade celebrating the team's season championship, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and their New York teammates were showered in ticker-tape as the Liberty celebrated winning the WNBA title in the Canyon of Heroes in downtown Manhattan.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined the thousands who lined the streets on Thursday.

The Liberty won the franchise's first championship, beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Some veteran Liberty players from the early teams, including Teresa Weatherspoon, Vickie Johnson and Kym Hampton, attended the parade.

There have been over 200 ticker-tape parades in New York. The most recent to honor a women's sports team came in 2019 when the U.S. soccer team won the World Cup. Two years later, there was a parade to honor essential workers and first responders for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all New York sports champions have gotten the honor of the ticker-tape parade. The New York City FC won their first Major League Soccer championship in 2021, but only received a celebration at City Hall. Last year, NY/NJ Gotham FC won the championship of the NWSL woman’s pro soccer league, but also didn’t get a ticker-tape parade.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

New York Liberty fans react while watching players parade down the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway celebrating the team's WNBA basketball championship, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, center, waves as she rides on a float holding the MVP trophy to celebrate the team's WNBA basketball championship over the Minnesota Lynx, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) celebrates her 3-point basket against the Minnesota Lynx with guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) reacts after being given the MVP Award after winning the championship against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty win first WNBA championship, beating Minnesota 67-62 in OT
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New York wins first WNBA championship after falling in previous five appearances in the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty win first WNBA championship, more could be on the horizon
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Liberty hope their last-second shot provides a new outcome, a WNBA title, rather than...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 17 as Blinken says cease-fire talks will resume3m ago
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon again falls on the presidential compound in Seoul9m ago
Beyoncé, whose ‘Freedom’ is Harris’ campaign anthem, is expected at Democrat's Texas...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’