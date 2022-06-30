New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling

New York would also set new requirements for obtaining a handgun permit, including mandating 15 hours of in-person fire range training. The Legislature is also primed to enact new rules around firearm storage in homes and vehicles.

Gun advocate groups are critical of the new proposed restrictions, saying some of them infringe on the rights upheld by the Supreme Court.

Hochul and fellow Democrats also plan on compiling a list of “sensitive places” where the average person will be banned from carrying firearms, including hospitals, schools and public transportation.

Other provisions require background checks for all purchases of ammunition for guns that require a permit, and bar people with a history of dangerous behavior from getting handgun permits.

Combined Shape Caption The New York state Capitol is pictured during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) Credit: Hans Pennink