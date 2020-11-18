New York Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

Judge has already spoken with the media on Wednesday and he was not available for questions about the firing. He is not scheduled to talk to the media again until Monday.

Colombo was not immediately available for comment.

The relatively new line has started to mesh after a slow start. Coming into the season the only carryovers on the starting unit were left guard Will Hernandez and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Nick Gates was converted to a center and the tackle spots were manned by rookie Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick overall in the draft, and free agent signee Cam Fleming, who was with Dallas last season with Colombo as his line coach.

When the Giants hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be the offensive coordinator, Colombo followed him here.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL