New York Film Festival sets lineup for 60th edition

Other entries include Todd Field's anticipated "TÁR," starring Cate Blanchett as a world-renown composer; Paul Schrader's "Master Gardner," starring Joel Edgerton as a horticulturist; Joanna Hogg's "The Eternal Daughter," with Tilda Swinton; master documentarian Frederick Wiseman's "A Couple," a monologue drama based on the letters of Leo Tolstoy and wife Countess Sophia Behrs.

Several standouts from this year's Cannes will play at the festival including Charlotte Wells' feature debut "Aftersun"; Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave"; Mia Hansen-Løve's "One Fine Morning"; Kelly Reichardt's "Showing Up"; Cristian Mungiu's "R.M.N."; and Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or-winner "Triangle of Sadness."

Also among New York's selections is the latest from Iranian director Jafar Panahi, "No Bears." In July, Panahi, one of Iran's leading filmmakers, was sent to prison for a six-year sentence related to a 2011 charge of producing antigovernment propaganda. His imprisonment has been widely decried internationally and in the film community.

The New York Film Festival runs Sept. 30-Oct. 16. Along with premieres at Lincoln Center, the festival will host screenings throughout New York's five boroughs, at Staten Island's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema; Brooklyn Academy of Music; the Bronx Museum of the Arts; the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens; and the Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem.

