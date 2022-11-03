New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

The state has reached a series of settlements with drug companies following an attorney general's lawsuit in 2019 accusing them of deceptive marketing and failing to prevent the unlawful diversion of controlled substances.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates were found liable last year for public nuisance charges by a jury on Long Island. To resolve the remedies phase, Teva agreed to pay out $313 million over 18 years, James said.