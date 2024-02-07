New York Community Bancorp tries to reassure investors, but its stock falls again

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of New York Community Bancorp fell another 11% Wednesday after the bank's credit rating got downgraded to “junk” and investors worried that regional lender could suffer the same fate Silicon Valley Bank did last year.

NYCB's shares have been in a steep decline since last week, after the bank reported significant losses on some commercial real estate loans and indicated it was struggling to digest last year's purchase of Signature Bank. The stock lost about 40% after the release of the bank's earnings report.

NYCB bought most of the assets of Signature Bank last year when Signature failed right after Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March. The purchase of Signature made NYCB a much larger bank by assets, which by law puts it under more pressure from regulators. The bank had to cut its dividend and increase its capital and liquidity ratios to meet regulators' requirements.