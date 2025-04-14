Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New York City's mayor visits the Dominican Republic after the deadly nightclub roof collapse

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is visiting the Dominican Republic to pay his respects to the 231 people who died last week when the roof of a legendary nightclub collapsed
New York Mayor Eric Adams, accompanied by Dominican authorities, speaks to the press in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025, upon arrival to pay his respects to those who died at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Mayor Eric Adams, accompanied by Dominican authorities, speaks to the press in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025, upon arrival to pay his respects to those who died at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA – Associated Press
2 hours ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to pay his respects to the 231 people who died last week when the roof of a legendary nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo.

The visit of the embattled mayor comes as many of the 700,000 Dominicans who live in New York City, representing 8% of its population, mourn the victims who were attending a concert at the Jet Set club on April 7.

Adams first met with police and other local authorities and then visited the site, where he was received by officials including Victor D’Aza, president of the Dominican Municipal League. It's the body that regulates the mayors' offices, which are responsible for granting construction permits and supervising renovations of works.

"This has to be a lesson for more effective supervision, for rigor in compliance with the rules. This is a wake-up call,” D'Aza told The Associated Press.

The tally of victims rose Monday from 226 to 231, according to Interior Minister Faride Raful.

Crews rescued 189 people from the rubble, and 12 are still hospitalized. Three of those are in critical condition, according to health officials.

It was not immediately clear what cause the roof to collapse. Authorities are investigating.

Adams was scheduled to attend a Mass in the evening.

Adams's visit comes as he prepares to run for reelection as an independent following a bribery scandal and anger among supporters of the Democratic politician over his warm relationship with Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrives to speak to the press in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he will meet with Dominican authorities and to pay his respects to those who died at the Jet Set nightclub when its roof collapsed, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Mayor Eric Adams, accompanied by Dominican authorities, speaks to the press in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025, upon arrival to pay his respects to those who died at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People light candles at a makeshift memorial outside the Jet Set nightclub, in memory of the more than 200 people who died when its roof collapsed, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

Dominican club collapse death toll rises to 226 after woman pulled from rubble dies in hospital

What to know about the roof collapse at an iconic club in the Dominican Republic that killed 221

Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for in Dominican nightclub roof collapse

The Latest

FILE - This March 22, 2013, file photo shows the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

Getting the IRS on the phone is more difficult this tax filing season, experts say

3m ago

5.2-magnitude quake shakes Southern California, tumbling rocks onto roads and items off shelves

3m ago

Denver Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke says firings of coach and GM were months in the making

4m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.