New York City's mayor visits the Dominican Republic after the deadly nightclub roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to pay his respects to the 231 people who died last week when the roof of a legendary nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo.

The visit of the embattled mayor comes as many of the 700,000 Dominicans who live in New York City, representing 8% of its population, mourn the victims who were attending a concert at the Jet Set club on April 7.

Adams first met with police and other local authorities and then visited the site, where he was received by officials including Victor D’Aza, president of the Dominican Municipal League. It's the body that regulates the mayors' offices, which are responsible for granting construction permits and supervising renovations of works.