New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said.

A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station on Manhattan's Upper West Side when they sideswiped each other at about 3 p.m., police said at the scene. A “derailment” happens when at least one wheel of a train leaves the track.

About 300 people were evacuated from the passenger train that derailed, and firefighters also evacuated a few hundred people from a third train that wasn't involved but had to stop in the tunnel because of the collision.