New York City police commissioner to resign amid federal investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said he would resignation Thursday, one week after it emerged that his phone was seized as part of a federal investigation that touched several members of Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle.

Caban said he made the decision to resign after the “news around recent developments” had “created a distraction for our department,” according to an email to the police department obtained by The Associated Press.

“I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” he added