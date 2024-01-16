Nation & World News

New York City, Philadelphia finally get notable snow while other parts of the US get a deep shiver

Major cities on the U.S. East Coast have broken a snow drought of sorts
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Major cities on the East Coast broke a snow drought of sorts Tuesday while other parts of the U.S. struggled with perilously low temperatures that closed schools, cut power and likely contributed to deaths by cold exposure.

New York City's Central Park recorded more than an inch (2.54 centimeters) of snow since midnight, the first time since 2022 that it had at least an inch the same day. The National Weather Service said Philadelphia snapped a similar 715-day streak, too.

More than 90,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power, most of them in Oregon, Texas and Louisiana, after widespread outages that began last weekend. Portland General Electric warned that the threat of freezing rain could delay restoration efforts, and the grid operator in Texas asked residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity.

Schools were closed in Portland and other major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Tennessee, across New England and in the Washington, D.C., region. Federal offices in the nation’s capital were closed as roughly 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) of snow hit the area.

The storms and frigid temperatures affected everything from air travel to NFL playoff games to Iowa's presidential caucuses, and were also the cause of several deaths.

Another day of record cold temperatures was predicted across much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest, with wind chills below minus 30 (minus 34.4 Celsius) extending into the mid-Mississippi Valley.

In Memphis, the Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies electricity to 10 million people in seven states, asked customers to voluntarily reduce power to avoid brownouts and blackouts, citing an "unusually high demand" for electricity because of the cold.

Parts of Nashville, Tennessee, received 9 inches of snow (23 centimeters) beginning Sunday — nearly twice the annual average. Maeve McConville said she and her sister were stuck inside an American Airlines plane for seven hours Monday after arriving from Washington.

“The pilot came on and said, 'No gates available, and ground operations just told us it’s going to be at least an hour,'" McConville told The Associated Press.

But an hour turned into many hours. McConville said portable stairs were taken to the plane but were unusable. American said “challenging conditions” made gate arrivals very difficult. Passengers watched hours of TV and movies as they waited to be returned to a gate.

“I’ve now seen all of season four of ‘Friday Night Lights,'” McConville said.

At least four people in the Portland area died, including two people from suspected hypothermia. In Wisconsin, the deaths of three homeless people in the Milwaukee area were under investigation. New Jersey authorities said two people died when their SUV collided with a snowplow on the slick Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County.

A man in Chicago fought off the Arctic-like cold Tuesday with a fire made from cardboard, splintered pallets and other trash under Interstate 90/94 in Chicago. Others without a secure home sought shelter in more than 20 tents erected nearby.

In the Pacific Northwest, ice storm warnings were in effect through Wednesday morning. In parts of the Cascades into the Northern Rockies, 15 to 28 inches (38 to 71 centimeters) of snow was possible.

Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, warned that the region should brace for a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow through Thursday, on top of a mighty storm that delayed an NFL playoff game for a day.

Armed with only a shovel, Belinda Bonacquisti credited a 14-year-old boy with a snowblower who helped her clear 3 feet (90 centimeters) centimeters from her suburban Buffalo driveway Monday.

“I didn’t know where he came from or what direction," she told WKBW-TV. "He just really bailed me out.”

Voters handed former President Donald Trump a win Monday night in the coldest first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on record. Temperatures dipped to minus 3 degrees (minus 19.4 C) in Des Moines, with the wind chill making it feel far colder.

Despite the threats posed by cold weather, there still was room for frivolity.

In Philadelphia, more than 3 inches (7.62 centimenter) of snow finally fell after a long dry spell. Isaiah Stout said his kids “lost their minds” and wanted to play outside.

“We had to run to Target,” Stout said. "It was really crazy in there. Got their snowsuits and their snow boots and now they’re excited. So this is cool. Really cool.”

Dan O'Conor, known as the "Great Lake Jumper," did his usual morning flip into Lake Michigan in Chicago where the air temperature was at minus 5 degrees (minus 15 C), according to his social media feed.

“To get the amount of UV rays that I like, you’ve got to get them while they’re here. And right now is a good time," retired carpenter Richard Wineberg, 71, said as he watched O'Conor and explained his morning walk in the winter sun at Montrose Harbor.

In Washington, a friendly snowball fight broke out among a few dozen people on the National Mall. The group even has a name: the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association.

“It's a way just to let off steam," Michael Lipin said, brushing snow off his cap, "bring some childhood memories back.”

___

Associated Press reporters Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon; Michael Hill in Albany, New York; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; and Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed to this story.

An elderly man warms his hands by the fire he created across the street from a homeless encampment under a major interstate freeway Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Chicago. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sea smoke floats around a lighthouse at Montrose beach in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Snow can be seen covering the Elvis Presley statue on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Silvestre, 6, of Washington, sleds over a snow bump on the hill at the U.S. Capitol, as schools are closed due to a winter storm, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walk almost a half mile to their home from a grocery store as steam from an underground vent rises behind them in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the shore of Lake Michigan in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Snow slowly melts on top of the nine-foot bronze bust of Benjamin Franklin at Girard Fountain Park in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A horse and carriage are seen in the snow in Central Park, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An information sign about no school is seen in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People play in the snow in Central Park, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Snow covered school busses sit in a parking lot in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man cleans a path from snow at front of a school in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Park and Recreation employees removing snow from around LOVE Park at 15th and JFK Blvd in Center City Philadelphia, Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florence Street Department workers shovel snow from a sidewalk near City Hall Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in downtown Florence, Ala. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Immigrant couple with a baby in their stroller solicit anything motorists will give Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Chicago. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring a blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The frozen water spray from the fountain at the Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Miss., make for a decorative apron, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as dangerously cold temperatures affected a major portion of the state with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris from a boat that sank in a city harbor is seen Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Juneau, Alaska. Six boats sank but three were saved before going totally under water after a weekend storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in southeast Alaska. (Matthew Creswell/City and Borough of Juneau via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Barriers block the bridge leading to downtown Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as a combination of ice, sleet and some snow froze over the structure. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Water dances amid the growing patch of ice in the fountain at the front of Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as dangerously cold temperatures affected a major portion of the state with areas reporting accumulation of snow and ice. Deep South states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas joined portions of the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest and New England in reporting storms and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anna Coleman sleds with her daughter C.J. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. A snowstorm blanketed the area with up to eight inches of snow and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jay Phillips shovels snow Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. A snowstorm blanketed the area with up to eight inches of snow and frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man bundles up as he holds a sign reading "Please Help" on the street in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top