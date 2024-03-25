Nation & World News

New York City owl Flaco was exposed to pigeon virus and rat poison before death, tests show

New York City's celebrity owl Flaco was suffering from a pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he crashed into a building and died last month
FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. Flaco, New York City’s widely-mourned celebrity owl, was suffering from a severe pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he fatally crashed into a building last month, officials at the Bronx Zoo said on Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. Flaco, New York City’s widely-mourned celebrity owl, was suffering from a severe pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he fatally crashed into a building last month, officials at the Bronx Zoo said on Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

New York City's celebrity owl Flaco was suffering from a severe pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he crashed into a building and died last month, officials at the Bronx Zoo said Monday.

The Eurasian eagle-owl was found dead in a Manhattan courtyard on Feb. 23, a little over a year after he escaped a damaged enclosure at the Central Park Zoo and began a life in the urban wilds that captivated New Yorkers.

While an initial autopsy showed the cause of death was trauma, further testing revealed a pair of significant medical conditions may have contributed to the collision, zoo officials said.

Blood tests showed Flaco had been exposed to four different rat poisons and had a “severe” case of pigeon herpesvirus that had damaged his brain, liver, spleen, and other organs.

“These factors would have been debilitating and ultimately fatal, even without a traumatic injury,” the zoo said in a statement. “Flaco’s severe illness and death are ultimately attributed to a combination of factors — infectious disease, toxin exposures, and traumatic injuries — that underscore the hazards faced by wild birds, especially in an urban setting.”

After an unknown vandal snuck into the zoo and cut his cage, Flaco spent his initial days of freedom inside Central Park, before venturing out into the Manhattan skyline. Though he had lived his entire 13 years in captivity, he quickly proved a proficient hunter, preying on the city's abundant rat population.

But his freedom also worried some experts, who said he faced an array of threats in the city, including the likelihood of consuming a poisoned rat.

In the days before his death, Flaco had ceased his nightly hooting from the city's rooftops, prompting some to fear he was ill, according to David Barrett, a bird enthusiast who runs a social media page that documented the owl's movements.

“Though these results remind us of the tragedy of Flaco’s passing, they also bring understanding and closure,” Barrett said.

Following his death, zoo officials placed the blame squarely on the vandal who cut his enclosure, a crime that remains unsolved.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: GPA Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Savannah River deepening study a ‘priority’ for U.S. House lawmakers
25m ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brazilian police launch investigation into Bolsonaro's 2-night sleepover at Hungarian...
9m ago
In New Jersey, some see old-school politics giving way to 'spring' amid corruption...
12m ago
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta