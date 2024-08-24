New York City man charged with stealing sword, bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino's St. John's office

NEW YORK (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino' s office at St. John's University, New York City police said Saturday.

Emanuel Yakubov was arrested Friday, one day after police released surveillance footage showing two men walking down a hallway in the building, with one carrying the stolen sword and the other holding the bullhorn.

Yakubov, who lives in Queens where the Catholic institution is located, was charged with burglary, petit larceny, trespassing and possession of stolen property, police said. He remained in custody Saturday. It was unknown whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.