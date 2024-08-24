Nation & World News

New York City man charged with stealing sword, bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino's St. John's office

New York City police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino’s office at St. John's University
58 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino' s office at St. John's University, New York City police said Saturday.

Emanuel Yakubov was arrested Friday, one day after police released surveillance footage showing two men walking down a hallway in the building, with one carrying the stolen sword and the other holding the bullhorn.

Yakubov, who lives in Queens where the Catholic institution is located, was charged with burglary, petit larceny, trespassing and possession of stolen property, police said. He remained in custody Saturday. It was unknown whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police said the theft happened Tuesday night when two people gained entry to the university athletics department offices “without authorization” and removed a number of items before fleeing on a moped.

The second suspect was still at large Saturday, police said.

“St. John’s University is grateful for the rapid response made by the NYPD and the recovery of stolen property," university spokesperson Brian Browne said in a statement. "The safety and security of our campus community are essential, and our cooperative relationship with law enforcement helps ensure that.”

Born in New York City and raised on Long Island, Pitino, a Hall of Fame coach, was hired by St. John's last year with the hopes of restoring a once storied Big East program that had its heyday in the 1980s.

