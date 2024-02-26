New York City honors victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is marking the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center that blew apart a van parked in an underground garage, killing six people and injured more than 1,000.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding a memorial Mass on Monday morning at St. Peter's Church in Manhattan.

That will be followed by a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum for victims' family members, survivors, first responders, and lower Manhattan residents and workers.