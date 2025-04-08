New York City congestion pricing is likely to remain through the summer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's $9 congestion toll on most drivers entering Manhattan appears likely to remain through the summer and possibly into the fall as a lawsuit seeking to stop the Trump administration from ending the program moves forward.

New York and federal officials agreed to a briefing schedule that calls for court filings into October, possibly earlier, according to a letter Friday to the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit. Federal officials also said they have no plans to seek an injunction that would stop the tolls while the lawsuit proceeds.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called the toll a "slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," set an April 20 deadline for New York to end the congestion pricing system and has threatened to withhold federal funding from the state. But New York officials say they won't stop the toll.