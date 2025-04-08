Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New York City congestion pricing is likely to remain through the summer

New York’s $9 congestion pricing on most drivers entering Manhattan appears likely to continue through the summer and possibly into the fall as a lawsuit over the toll proceeds
FILE - Signs, including some advising drivers of congestion pricing tolls, are displayed near the exit of the Lincoln Tunnel in New York, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Signs, including some advising drivers of congestion pricing tolls, are displayed near the exit of the Lincoln Tunnel in New York, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's $9 congestion toll on most drivers entering Manhattan appears likely to remain through the summer and possibly into the fall as a lawsuit seeking to stop the Trump administration from ending the program moves forward.

New York and federal officials agreed to a briefing schedule that calls for court filings into October, possibly earlier, according to a letter Friday to the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit. Federal officials also said they have no plans to seek an injunction that would stop the tolls while the lawsuit proceeds.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called the toll a "slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," set an April 20 deadline for New York to end the congestion pricing system and has threatened to withhold federal funding from the state. But New York officials say they won't stop the toll.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the regional transit agency, filed a lawsuit challenging Duffy's decision to rescind the toll's federal approval in February. Congestion pricing advocates say it's meant to deter drivers and relieve traffic backups while providing millions of dollars in new revenue to the city's beleaguered transit system.

The U.S. Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, which represents Duffy in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

The MTA also declined to comment, saying Friday's letter speaks for itself.

An initial pretrial conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

The fee started Jan. 5 on most drivers entering Manhattan south of Central Park. Drivers already paid tolls to cross bridges and tunnels into Manhattan.

President Donald Trump, whose namesake Trump Tower and other properties are within the congestion zone, vowed to kill the plan as soon as he took office in January.

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville addresses the court room, while holding an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in contempt after he detained a suspect while he was on trial, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Boston. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP)

Credit: AP

Judge holds ICE agent in contempt after he detained suspect during a trial

NYC Mayor Eric Adams will skip the Democratic primary and run for reelection as an independent

District attorney lashes out at ICE for detaining suspect in Boston during a trial

The Latest

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 7, 2025. (Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump is expected to sign executive orders to boost coal

8m ago

Ex-member of former Gambia dictator's military unit is on trial in the US for torture

8m ago

Wall Street sees a big early gain of 4% vanish as uncertainty reigns about Trump's tariffs

10m ago

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

43m ago

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

45m ago

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear

22m ago