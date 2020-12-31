New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

Cities and countries that have managed to control the virus got to celebrate. New Zealand, which is two hours ahead of Sydney, and several of its South Pacific island neighbors that also have no active COVID-19 cases held their usual New Year’s activities.

Taiwan also hosted its usual New Year’s celebration, a fireworks display by its capital city’s iconic Taipei 101 tower. The island has registered only seven deaths and 700 confirmed cases.

In Chinese societies, the virus ensured more muted celebrations of the solar New Year, which is less widely observed than the Lunar New Year that in 2021 will fall in February. Initial reports about a mystery respiratory illness sickening people in the Chinese city of Wuhan emerged exactly a year ago.

Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases, topping 1,000 for the first time. Many skipped a chance to return to ancestral homes for the holidays, hoping to lessen health risks for extended families.

Emperor Naruhito will deliver a video message for the new year, instead of waving to cheering crowds from a balcony outside the palace.

Millions of Indians were ushering in the new year with subdued celebrations at home because of night curfews, a ban on beach parties and restrictions on movement in major cities and towns after the new, more contagious variant of the virus reached the country.

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, hotels and bars were ordered to shut at 11 p.m. The cities have been the worst hit by the pandemic. Drones were keeping watch on people’s movements in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Large gatherings were banned.

Despite a surge in infections, the Gulf hub of Dubai pressed ahead with its mass New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the annual fireworks show around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

For some, the virus restrictions spoiled the fun.

“People come to Dubai because it’s open, but there are so many rules,” said Bashir Shehu, 50, who was visiting from Abuja, Nigeria with his family. “We pray that next year we can celebrate with some real freedom.”

In many European countries, authorities warned they were ready to clamp down on revelers who breached public health rules, including nightly curfews in Italy, Turkey, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

Some public celebrations were planned, such as a fireworks display over Rome's Coliseum, but officials urged people to enjoy them from their balconies or — better yet — at home, on television.

A few families gathered in Madrid’s sunny central Puerta de Sol square to listen to the rehearsal of the traditional ringing of the bells that is held at midnight. They followed the Spanish custom of eating 12 grapes with each stroke of the bells before police cleared the area that normally hosts thousands of revelers.

The British government, trying to juggle the twin challenges of a pandemic and the UK's definitive split from the EU, ran ads imploring the public to "see in the New Year safely at home." Most of England's population is under lockdown measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the new virus variant.

Many around the world looked toward 2021 with hope, partly due to the arrival of vaccines that offer a chance of beating the pandemic.

“Goodbye, 2020. Here comes something better: 2021,” said New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio.

While there won’t be crowds in Times Square, the mayor pledged that the city which has over 25,000 deaths from the virus would rebound next year.

“We are turning the page and going someplace better," de Blasio said.

In Israel’s coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, flower shop owner Billie Heyman reflected on how 2020 taught people to be “more friendly and gentler with each other."

“Because, when we don’t have this, we have nothing,” she said.

___

Jordans reported from Bonn, Germany. AP reporters around the world contributed to this report.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year's eve in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand and its South Pacific island neighbors have no COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig

A security guard stands on duty as a phoenix is shown on a giant screen on New Year Eve in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Visitors to a mall passes by Happy New Year greetings shown on a giant screen in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus ridea a scooter past a banner welcoming New Year 2021 in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A Kashmiri fisherman rows his Shikara, a traditional boat, as another catches fish on the Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

A resident passes by New Year slogans at the entrance to a mall in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A crow sits on a pole against the last sunset of the year in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A resident wears a mask to protect from the coronavirus on New Year's Eve in Beijing on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

People watch the sun sets at a beach in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Do-hun Credit: Kim Do-hun

The sun sets at the Piha Surf Club on the west coast beach near Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year. (Jacqui Versey/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People cross the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar, during the last sunset of the year, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo) Credit: Aung Shine Oo Credit: Aung Shine Oo

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Sensoji temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

A signs adorns a security fence near the Sydney foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Children chase a giant soap bubble at the Blake Park, Mount Manganui, New Zealand as they enjoy New Year's Eve celebrations, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year. (George Novak/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk though a shopping street Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People wear face masks as they queue in front of the 'KaDeWe' department store in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. The country has recorded well over 1.6 million cases so far, including more than 32,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

A police car stands on the blocked road in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Due to the current corona restrictions the annual New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate with hundreds of thousands guests won't take place this year. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn