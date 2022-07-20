New wildfires in Greece as Europe braces for more heat

Cooler weather gave firefighters in Spain and Portugal some respite but temperatures are forecast to rise back to 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in the coming days.

Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said more frequent and more extreme heat waves were an inevitable consequence of climate change. "In the future, these kinds of heat waves are going to be normal. We will see stronger extremes. We have pumped so much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that the negative trend will continue for decades," Taalas said. "I hope that this will be a wake-up call for governments." The European Union's 27 nations have been pooling resources this summer to cope with the scale of the fires. European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic was in Slovenia, where an Italian water-dropping plane and a helicopter from Austria have joined army and firefighters struggling to contain a fire in the Kras area which has rapidly spread over from neighboring Italy. On the Italian side, homes were evacuated and part of a major highway was closed. Dry vegetation was helping to fuel the flames as northern Italy's worst drought in decades drags on. Another fire burned in Tuscany, in the province of Lucca, Italian state radio said. In Spain, a spate of blazes in Spain's northwestern Galicia region has burned 85 houses and forced the evacuation of 1,400 people. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the area late Tuesday and warned of "hard days ahead here in Galicia and the rest of Spain."

Portugal’s health ministry says between July 7-18 the country's excess mortality rate was 1,065 deaths, with officials blaming the heat wave for the spike and saying more heat deaths are likely in coming days as high temperatures return.

A firefighting Helicopter throws water in the area of Panorama Palinis, eastern Athens, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day Wednesday, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Residents spray water with a hose as fire burns near houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, meets firefighters at field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin looks on. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

People look at the smoke from a fire in the area of Anthousa, about 30 kilometers, (18 miles) east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A man speak on his mobile phone as he stands next to two banned cars in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A woman walks in front of smoke from a fire in the area of Drafi , east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighting helicopter throws water as fire burns in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighter uses a tree branch as he is trying to prevent the fire from reaching homes in the area of Drafi east of Athens ,on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a burnt pine forests water near Landrias, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows fire trucks make their way to the pine forests in Landrias, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

People work to extinguish a fire as wildfires get close to a house in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Alex Codonyer, 55, hugs his son Alan, 12, next to their house burnt during a wildfire in River Park village, near the town of El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Hundreds of residents evacuated by a wildfire in Bages, in northeastern Spain were anxious to get back to their homes and assess the extent of the damage. Authorities in Catalonia deployed dozens of firefighting planes and helicopters to try and contain the spreading fire that ravaged several homes and burnt more than 1,600 hectares (3953 acres). (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The skull of a goat lies on the ground after a forest fire on a farm in San Martin de Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A charred structure after a wildfire near Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A commander of the fire brigade, left, explains the situation to French President Emmanuel Macron, right, as he meets firefighters at field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, meets firefighters at field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, right, meets firefighters at field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

Sandrune Carella, left, owner of the campsite Pyla who burned down in the forest fire hugs French President Emmanuel Macron as he visits La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets firefighters at field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

A dead goat lies on the ground after a forest fire on a farm in San Martin de Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens,Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens,Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)