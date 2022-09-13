ajc logo
X

New wildfires hit southwestern France amid record heat

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

National & World News
13 minutes ago
New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September

PARIS (AP) — New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September.

Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 people in the Gironde region, as a smaller blaze burned south of Bordeaux, near Dax, where temperatures reached 39C (102F).

Strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters, who struggled to extinguish the flames throughout the night into Tuesday with little success. The fires are still uncontained.

Two Canadair aircraft specialized in firefighting — that already saw considerable work over the hot summer months in southern France — have been deployed to help, alongside helicopters and a Dash plane.

French weather agency Meteo France announced Monday it had recorded record temperatures for the month of September — especially in the southwest due to a heatwave rising up from Morocco. Mercury hit 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southwestern Landes region.

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs20h ago
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week
14h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
11h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
14h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
14h ago
Marquez Smith is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 15-year-old daughter and the mother's boyfriend during a custody exchange Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange
14h ago
The Latest
Men carry chickens home after buying them at Sholla Market, the day before the Ethiopian New Year, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Once home to one of Africa's fastest growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
5m ago
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan
6m ago
German man convicted of murder after killing over mask rules
28m ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top