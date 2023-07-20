New US sanctions are aimed at choking off Russia's access to battlefield supplies and revenue

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FATIMA HUSSEIN – Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago
X
The United States has imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its continued invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens of Russian mining, technology and munitions firms and commercial banks. In addition, a group of Kyrgyzstan-based electronics firms and its leadership were targeted as exporters of components and other technology to Russia.

A UAE-based engineering company that sent dozens of shipments of electronics to Russia was also sanctioned.

The latest sanctions build on those imposed on Russia when the U.S. and other Group of Seven nations rolled out a wave of global actions during a Japan summit in May.

The White House said the latest sanctions fall in line with an ongoing effort to tighten coordination of sanctions with allies, particularly the European Union and the United Kingdom. The effort to improve alignment was one of the major commitments made during the G-7 meetings.

“As long as the war continues, we’ll continue to take these kinds of actions,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday. “This won’t be the end of it. And we’ll continue to explore additional sections as appropriate going forward.”

“Since Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, working with our allies and partners, has taken unprecedented steps to impose costs on Russia and promote accountability for the individuals and entities who support its illegal war,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.

After the invasion's one-year anniversary in February, U.S. officials said Russia's metals and mining sector would be a focus of future sanctions actions, as well as reducing Russia's energy revenues through the imposition of a price cap on Russian oil.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said Thursday's actions represent “another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line.”

__

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction2h ago

Volunteer Georgia military unit general resigns following role in bawdy rap video
2h ago

New ‘race-neutral’ college recruitment tool aims to create diversity
2h ago

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month
2h ago

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street's rally fizzles after Tesla and Netflix fall
10m ago
Cambodia's leader returns to Facebook weeks after an acrimonious breakup with the...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
3h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
3h ago
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top