Exclusive
Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
X
Dark Mode Toggle

New US ambassador arrives in Moscow amid high tension

National & World News
2 hours ago
The United States’ new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. embassy said Thursday

MOSCOW (AP) — The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. embassy said Thursday.

Tracy most recently was the ambassador to Armenia and served as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow in 2014-17. She replaces John Sullivan, who resigned in September.

It was not immediately clear when Tracy would present her credentials.

Her arrival comes amid high tension between Russia and the United States, most recently sharpened by President Joe Biden's decision Wednesday to supply advanced Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine. In recent years, staffing at the embassy in Moscow has been significantly reduced, obstructing visa applications and other consular services.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Burt Jones charts his course as Georgia’s new No. 22h ago

The Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sean Rayford

US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
16m ago
Russia plays down West's move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew
25m ago
Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week
31m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top