New Ukraine decree offers eased rules for Belarus IT workers

The new decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy orders the government to extend the allowed temporary stay for Belarusian IT specialists and their families to 180 days from 90, and to grant them residence permits within three days. It also orders authorities to make it easier to issue work permits, and register as a tax payer.

The document will “help boost the investment potential of Ukraine and attract highly qualified IT specialists and innovators,” according to the president’s office.