New this week: 'Soul,' a Tom Hanks film & 'Bridgerton' on TV

—AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

THEATER

— If you yearn for theater this holiday season, head over to Broadway On Demand, the theater-focused streaming platform. There's a one-man production of "This Wonderful Life" in which actor Rob Johansen recreates more than 30 characters from the film at madcap speed, as well as the reading of a new play, "The Santa Hat," starring Ed Asner, Michael Urie, Gregory Jbara and Lucie Arnaz. There's also Shoshana Bean celebrating the season with a brand new holiday special, "Sing Your Hallelujah," filmed live at New York City's famed Apollo Theater.

— Broadway veterans Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert celebrate Christmas with their new album, "All the Girls." The duo are calling it "a celebration of womanhood" and it includes songs by Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Fred Ebb & John Kander. The album, from PS Classics, is adapted from the stage show of the same name, showcasing the singers' personal bond. It's ready to stream Friday.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Shonda Rhimes' first scripted series for Netflix is "Bridgerton" and its being described as if "Downton Abbey" mixed with "Gossip Girl." Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series, it centers on the romantic entanglements of English society's upper crust and has a multiethnic cast and an anonymous gossip columnist — voiced by none other than Julie Andrews. The first season debuts Friday.

— Gritty reboots of beloved kids' literary characters takes another step with "The Hardy Boys." The series follows brothers Joe (Alexander Elliot) and Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell) as they spend the summer in a small town and looking into the suspicious circumstances around their mother's death. The TV-PG series comes on the heels of The CW's "Riverdale" and "Nancy Drew." "The Hardy Boys" began at the top of the month but it's not too late to investigate.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

