New this week: 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' Lorde and 'Annette'

MUSIC

— Two ground-breaking female singers, both Hall of Famers, are putting out new albums and reminding fans to bring their flowers now. Rock pioneer Wanda Jackson, the tiny lady with the big voice who toured with Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis, is releasing her final record, “Encore,” on Friday with help from fellow Rock Hall of Famer Joan Jett. Known for her growl on songs like “Let’s Have a Party” and “Fujiyama Mama,” Jackson, 83, retired from touring in 2019, but fans can still hear her tear it up on songs with Jett, Elle King and Angaleena Presley. Meanwhile, Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith is back with her 54th album, “The Cry of the Heart,” out on Aug. 20, that shows why she remains one of the most lauded vocalists in country music. Smith was the first female country artist to land her debut single at No. 1, the classic “Once a Day.” On her new record she teams up again with her husband, Marty Stuart, as producer and hit songwriter Dallas Frazier.

— Lorde is ditching the disc for her new third studio album "Solar Power," out on Friday. Instead of CDs, fans can buy a plastic-free music box that contains a download card and other extras. The young star from New Zealand said in a press release that she wanted "an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD." Lorde, who broke out with her Grammy-winning song "Royals," worked again with producer Jack Antonoff for her new album. She's due to begin a world tour in February 2022 with stops in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

TELEVISION

— Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty teamed for the hit 2019 HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies." The dynamic trio are back for Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers," produced by Kelley and based on Moriarty's eponymous novel about a health resort, the promisingly named Tranquillum House, that caters to stressed-out guests in search of better lives and selves. Kidman plays its director, Masha, who takes a unique approach to her work, with Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Samara Weaving in the cast. The first three episodes debut Wednesday, with the remaining five released weekly.

— And now for something different: The Disney+ series "Growing Up Animal" follows the "intimate and extraordinary adventure" of babes from the womb, through birth and to their wobbly first steps. Each of the six episodes features a different mom as she protects and nurtures the offspring that rely on her and their own survival instincts. Narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross and debuting Wednesday, the series stars infant chimps, sea lions, elephants, African wild dogs, lions and grizzlies. Say awww.

— Sandra Oh is in charge in Netflix's "The Chair" as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman to head the English department at a small university that's facing big budget woes. There's thornier trouble to come, both on campus and at home for single mom Ji-Yoon. Oh's skill at balancing comedy and drama is on full display, backed by an equally adroit cast that includes Jay Duplass, Nana Mensah and impeccable veterans Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban. The show, from creator Amanda Peet and "Game of Thrones" producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, debuts Friday with six episodes.

