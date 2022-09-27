New Thai rules allow abortions up to 20th week of pregnancy

Under the new regulations, women seeking abortions between the 12th and 20th weeks must first consult with and receive approval from an authorized medical practitioner. Up until the 12th week, women can make arrangements on their own to have the procedure carried out at a medical facility. After the 20th week, the fetus must be carried to term.

Abortions during the first 12 weeks became legal in Thailand in February 2021 under amendments to the Criminal Code. Previously they had been illegal, with significant numbers of exceptions made for cases in which the mother’s physical or mental health was threatened, the woman was under 15 years of age or became pregnant as the result of rape or incest, or the fetus had serious disabilities or deformities.