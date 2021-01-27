New Tennessee coach not deterred by NCAA investigation

“I believe in a very, very bright future for Tennessee football,” Heupel said. “I believe that there's a minor speed bump that we're going through, but the kids that are in our program right now and the kids that are being recruited are going to have a chance to play and chase championships.”

Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017. White signed Heupel to a one-year extension in December 2018 that kept him under contract through the 2023 season.

White was hired on Jan. 21 and his first job was to find a new coach. Pruitt, two assistants and seven others were fired on Jan. 18.

The firings followed an internal investigation with outside attorneys into recruiting issues that Chancellor Donde Plowman called “stunning." The NCAA opened a case in December and has had investigators involved the past couple weeks.

New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Josh Heupel speaks during an introductory press conference at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Caitie McLekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Caitie McMekin Credit: Caitie McMekin

New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Josh Heupel is shown after arriving in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. New Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced Wednesday that he has hired Heupel as Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP) Credit: Saul Young Credit: Saul Young

New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Josh Heupel and his family arrive in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. New Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced Wednesday that he has hired Heupel as Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP) Credit: Saul Young Credit: Saul Young