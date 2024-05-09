BreakingNews
Activist investor group falls short of Norfolk Southern takeover
New storms pummel the South as a week of deadly weather marches on

A wave of dangerous storms has begun crashing over parts of the South a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes killed at least three people in the region
By KRISTIN M. HALL and GEORGE WALKER IV – Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A wave of dangerous storms began crashing over parts of the South on Thursday, a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes killed at least three people in the region.

A heavy line of storms swept into Atlanta near the end of the morning rush hour. Busy hub airports in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, reported delays. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center cited an “enhanced risk” for severe weather from Texas to South Carolina.

The storms continue a streak of torrential rains and tornadoes this week from the Plains to the Midwest and, now, the Southeast. At least four people have died since Monday. The weather comes on the heels of a stormy April in which the U.S. had 300 confirmed tornadoes, the second-most on record for the month and the most since 2011.

Nearly a quarter-million homes and businesses still lacked power Thursday in several Southern states after storms the night before, according to PowerOutage.us.

One in Tennessee damaged homes, injured people, toppled power lines and trees, and killed a 22-year-old man in a car in Claiborne County, north of Knoxville, officials said. A second person was killed south of Nashville in Columbia, where officials said a likely tornado blew homes off their foundations.

Bob Booth had just gotten home to Columbia from Georgia and was sitting down to watch television when he heard a “crazy racket.”

“I get up and look out, and it was all hell breaking loose outside,” Booth said. “Then the top half of one of my trees goes down across the road.”

Booth said he was told it would be a while before his power was restored. One neighbor, he said, lost all trees except one that would have destroyed his house: “So that guy is blessed."

Retired pastor Walter Shell said he and his wife grabbed their two dogs and headed for the basement when his phone alerted him to a tornado.

“It missed where me and my wife were standing by about about 4 inches. It went around,” he said. “It pays to pray, I can tell you.”

Torrential rains led to a flash flood emergency and water rescues northeast of Nashville. A temporary ground stop was issued at Nashville's main airport, and the weather service issued a tornado emergency, its highest alert level, for nearby areas.

Schools were closed Thursday in several Tennessee counties. In Georgia, some districts north of Atlanta canceled in-person classes or delayed start times because of storm damage overnight that included fallen trees on houses and vehicles around Clarkesville. No injuries were reported there.

“We’re just trying to clean up right now and wait for the next round,” said Lynn Smith, director of the Habersham County Emergency Management Agency.

A strong tornado damaged at least 20 homes in northern Alabama’s DeKalb County and caused injuries but no deaths, officials said.

In North Carolina, a state of emergency was declared Wednesday night for Gaston County, west of Charlotte, after a storm that toppled power lines and trees, including one that landed on a car. One person in the car was killed, and another was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The storms followed heavy rain, strong winds, hail and tornadoes in parts of the central U.S. on Monday, including a twister that ripped through an Oklahoma town and killed one person. On Tuesday, the Midwest took the brunt of the bad weather. Tornadoes touched down in parts of Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, according to the weather service.

Michigan's Kalamazoo area was hard hit as a FedEx facility was ripped apart, with downed power lines trapping about 50 people.

Tornadoes were also confirmed near Pittsburgh, in central Arkansas and in northern West Virginia. The West Virginia twister was at least the 11th tornado this year in the state, which sees two tornadoes in an average year.

Both the Plains and Midwest have been hammered by tornadoes this spring.

This version deletes an incorrect reference to Shell living in Spring Hill, Tennessee; he lives in Columbia.

Cappelletti and White reported from Detroit. Associated Press journalists around the country contributed to this report, including Jeff Amy, Joey Cappelletti, Ed White, Rio Yamat, Heather Hollingsworth, Colleen Slevin, Jim Salter, Kathy McCormack, Sarah Brumfield, Beatrice Dupuy, Alexa St. John, Adrian Sainz, John Raby and Lisa Baumann.

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

A storm damaged car is seen along Blackburn Road, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Utility workers survey storm damage along Cothran Road, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A storm damaged house is seen along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A storm damaged building is seen along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A storm damaged house is seen along Clara Mathis Road, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A utility truck passes damaged trees along Cothran Road, after severe storms tore through the area, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A storm damaged house is seen along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Utility workers survey a damaged TVA tower Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Stephen Morgan removes belongings from his storm damaged home along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Maury County Sheriffs Deputy searches through a storm damaged home along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maury County Sheriffs Deputies search through a storm damaged home along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A home damaged by severe weather is pictured Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Storm debris litters a portion of Cranford Hollow Road, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Storm damaged houses are seen along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S., Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A storm damaged mobile home is surrounded by debris at Pavilion Estates mobile home park just east of Kalamazoo, Mich. Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Storm damaged mobile homes are surrounded by debris at Pavilion Estates mobile home park just east of Kalamazoo, Mich. Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

