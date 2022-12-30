ajc logo
X

New smoking ban starts at Miami Beach parks and beaches

National & World News
1 hour ago
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is

Starting New Year's Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is.

A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.

Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez said he sponsored the measure to keep the city's beaches pristine and protect sea turtles, seabirds and other wildlife. According to the Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts are the most commonly recovered item during coastal cleanup efforts.

“This paradise is an important economic engine,” Fernandez said in a statement. “Cigarette butts are not the butts our 18 million visitors want to see. This new law will help keep our paradise clean and beautiful.”

Miami Beach is the top neighborhood for tourists visiting greater Miami. The greater metro area attracted 24.2 million visitors last year.

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania13m ago

Credit: File photo

Hice, Bourdeaux say goodbyes as U.S. House terms end
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
8h ago

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
3m ago
AG: Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
4m ago
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
13m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
8h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
5h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top