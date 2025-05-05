New salmonella outbreak is linked to backyard poultry, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has sickened at least seven people in six states, health officials said Monday.

Two cases were identified in Missouri, and one each in Florida, Illinois, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

People got sick in February and March of this year, the CDC said. They all had the same strain of salmonella — a version that has been traced to hatcheries in the past. The investigation is continuing, health officials said.