New reversal by Twitter after move sparked MTA withdrawl

So last Thursday, the MTA told its 1 million Twitter followers that it will no longer use the platform for service alerts and information.

On Tuesday, Twitter backtracked and announced that “Verified gov or publicly owned services who tweet weather alerts, transport updates and emergency notifications may use the API, for these critical purposes, for free.”

In recent days, MTA officials have been in touch with Twitter’s development team, though the agency has not said whether it will return to publishing service alerts on Twitter in light of the change.

A representative for the MTA did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Associated Press Writer Jake Offenhartz contributed to this story from New York.