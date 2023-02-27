X
Dark Mode Toggle

New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 42 minutes ago
Officials say a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said.

More than 100 others were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, Yunus Sezer, the chief of the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

A father and daughter who were trapped beneath the rubble of a four-story building in Yesilyurt were rescued with injuries. The pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of two damaged buildings that toppled on top of some parked cars, trapping three people, HaberTurk reported.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 185,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD's chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk. More than 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, fans of Turkish soccer team Besiktas threw stuffed toys on the field during a match on Sunday to support children affected by the earthquake. Toys and winter clothing were thrown on the stadium's grounds to be donated to children in the earthquake-hit regions.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ vote could stop police training center 3h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
18h ago

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach
13h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Another parking hike is coming to Tybee, continuing tension between tourism and locals
4h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Another parking hike is coming to Tybee, continuing tension between tourism and locals
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
17h ago
The Latest
Montenegro ends court stalemate that has threatened EU bid
7m ago
UK says Sunak, von der Leyen seal deal to fix EU trade spat
8m ago
Stocks tick higher on Wall Street following last week’s rout
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
4h ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
9h ago
Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black television reporter, dead at 83
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top