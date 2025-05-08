Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New pope led Order of St. Augustine dedicated to the poor and service

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, previously led a Catholic religious order
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican shortly after his election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican shortly after his election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
By PETER SMITH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, previously led a Catholic religious order.

Prevost, 69, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV, was formerly the prior general, or leader, of the Order of St. Augustine, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of "mendicant" friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization.

The requirements and ethos of the order are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The Order of St. Augustine has a presence in about 50 countries, according to its website. Its ethos includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others.

A core value in their rule is to “live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God.”

A religious order is a community of Catholics — which can include priests, nuns, monks and even lay people — dedicated to a particular type of mission and spirituality. Unlike diocesan priests, who work within a particular territory, religious-order priests might be assigned anywhere in the world. At the same time, they might handle tasks similar to diocesan priests, such as being pastor of a parish.

Pope Francis was the first pope from the Jesuit religious order, and he was the first pope in more than a century and a half to come from any religious order. The previous one was Gregory XVI, a Camaldolese monk (1831-1846). In all, 34 of the 266 popes have belonged to religious orders, according to America, a Jesuit magazine.

Also according to the magazine, there had been six Augustinians to become pope before Leo XIV.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, left, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican shortly after his election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Sam Altman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OpenAI, from left, testifies before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing with Dr. Lisa Su, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Michael Intrator, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoreWeave, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Credit: AP

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other US tech leaders testify to Congress on AI competition with China

3m ago

Wall Street rises on hopes for trade deals that could forestall a recession

3m ago

Peruvians elated after cardinal who spent years in the South American country is elected pope

4m ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff

$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer

Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.

Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop

The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.