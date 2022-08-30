BreakingNews
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
ajc logo
X

New political restrictions set for Justice Dept. appointees

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The Justice Department will no longer allow its political appointees to go to fundraisers or other campaign events

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will no longer allow political appointees to go to fundraisers and other campaign events under restrictions handed down Tuesday that are aimed at maintaining the department's independence from politics.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is currently overseeing investigations including the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said in a memo that the restrictions are to ensure that politics "both in fact and appearance" won't affect the way the law is enforced or how inquiries are carried out.

Appointees, hired under presidential administrations rather than making long careers at the Justice Department, have been allowed to attend political events passively on their personal time with prior approval. The new policy bans attendance altogether.

It also removes an exception that had allowed people with close family members running for office to attend political events during presidential election years, and it bars attending such events on the evening of Election Day.

“It is critical that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards to avoid even the appearance of political influence as we carry out the department’s mission,” Garland wrote.

On his first day in office more than a year ago, Garland vowed to prioritize the Justice Department’s political independence after the departure of Trump, who had insisted on officials' personal loyalty.

More recently, Trump and his allies have sought to cast the Aug. 9 search at Mar-a-Lago — part of an investigation into the removal of classified records — as a political weaponization of the Justice Department. A rash of online threats against federal agents followed.

___

For more AP coverage of Donald Trump-related investigations, go to https://apnews.com/hub/trump-investigations.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta awards $8.2 million to select small businesses and nonprofits4h ago
‘Stranger Things’ experience coming to Atlanta starting in October
2h ago
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
36m ago
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
3h ago
The Latest
McIlroy prepares to 'stomach' LIV Golf players at Wentworth
10m ago
Venus Williams out of US Open in 1st round for 2nd time
10m ago
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
13m ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
12h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top