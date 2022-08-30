New political restrictions set for Justice Dept. appointees

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is currently overseeing investigations including the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said in a memo that the restrictions are to ensure that politics "both in fact and appearance" won't affect the way the law is enforced or how inquiries are carried out.

Appointees, hired under presidential administrations rather than making long careers at the Justice Department, have been allowed to attend political events passively on their personal time with prior approval. The new policy bans attendance altogether.