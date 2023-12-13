New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning in a ceremony where each of his ministers was also taking the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government was taking place in the presidential palace in Warsaw. It is the final step in a transition of power that has taken place this week.

It marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice.