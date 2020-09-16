New picture book series celebrates kitties and unicorns

Pham and Hale have previously worked together on the graphic memoirs “Best Friends” and “Real Friends” and on six “Princess in Black” books, most recently “The Science Fair Scare.”

On her own, Hale was a finalist in 2006 for the Newbery Medal for best children's book for her fantasy novel “Princess Academy.” Pham was a Caldecott Medal finalist earlier this year, for best children's picture book, for "Bear Came Along."