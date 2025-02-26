Nation & World News
Nation & World News

New Orleans Privateers players' suspensions related to possible NCAA violations, AP source says

Four New Orleans players who’ve been suspended since late January are under investigation for possible NCAA violations related to sports gambling, a person familiar with the situation said
By BRETT MARTEL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four New Orleans players who've been suspended since late January are under investigation for possible NCAA violations related to sports gambling, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the university's only public statement about the matter has described the reasons for the suspensions as an unspecified violation of team rules.

James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter and Jamond Vincent have not played since the Privateers' loss to Incarnate Word on Jan. 27.

The reasons for their suspensions were first reported in a social media post by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

New Orleans (4-25, 2-16 Southland), has lost all eight games it has played since the suspensions and is scheduled to play next at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

The revelations at New Orleans come days after Fresno State suspended two of its top men's basketball scorers on Saturday and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the program is the subject of gambling investigations.

Fresno State said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins “are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter,” and provided no further comment.

ESPN.com reported that Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the team.

The Fresno Bee initially reported on an internal investigation at Fresno State. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which is also conducting an investigation.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up  here. AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

Texas is the latest school to cancel its spring game, a college tradition that appears to be fading

No. 2 Milton, on unlikely path, marches past Riverwood; No. 1 Woodward Academy next

AP men's player of the week: Mark Sears has back-to-back 30-point games for No. 6 Crimson Tide

The Latest

Trumpeter Felice Carella is silhouetted as he plays the song Ave Maria for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Feb. 14, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Pope Francis shows further slight improvement as he battles pneumonia, the Vatican says

5m ago

California governor orders parole board to investigate if Menendez brothers would pose risk if freed

8m ago

Egg prices could jump another 41% this year, USDA says, as Trump's bird flu plan unveiled

9m ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

2h ago

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.