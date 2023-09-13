New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule

Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival said it will add an eighth day to the lineup in 2024, creating two four-day weekends for the event. The 2024 dates are now Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 28, and Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5.

Festival organizers did not provide a reason for the change, but the move is not unprecedented. The 2003 festival kicked off on a Thursday, as did the 50th anniversary of the event in 2019, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Wednesday’s announcement about 2024 did not include any information about whether next year’s Thursdays will be discounted days for Louisiana residents, which is usually deemed “locals” day at the festival.

