New Oregon law suspends graduation testing requirement

“Under the best of circumstances, in totally normal times with no pandemic, there are a number of children who don’t test well," Chase said, including children of color, those in need of special education, low-income students and early language learners. She added that it's “not a deficit on the part of those children.”

But others say testing is an important tool to assess students’ learning and that eliminating the requirement could be hurtful.

“They serve as checkpoints so that any kids who need extra help in getting those extra requirements, we can get them extra help to make sure they can graduate with the same proficiency as their peers,” said MacKensey Pulliam, founder of the Oregon Moms Union.