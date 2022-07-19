ajc logo
X

New obstacle in steeplechase: a cameraman

Men compete and move around a camera person on the track during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Combined ShapeCaption
Men compete and move around a camera person on the track during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

National & World News
Updated 30 minutes ago
A new obstacle appeared out of nowhere on the steeplechase course at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A new obstacle appeared out of nowhere on the steeplechase course at world championships.

A cameraman.

Trying to get a great shot of the triple jump competition going on in the infield Monday night, a World Athletics cameraman stepped onto the track, unaware that there was a live race going on behind him.

As a phalanx of runners was approaching the cameramen, the runners spread out to pass him and nobody was hurt.

"I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second,” said Evan Jager of the U.S., who finished sixth. “Thankfully he didn’t realize we were there until we all passed him.”

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a time of 8 minutes, 25.13 seconds.

He was involved in the strange scene, though maybe not as harrowing as seven years ago at worlds in Beijing. Usain Bolt had just won the 200 meters and a cameraman riding a portable scooter lost control of the scooter and it tumbled onto the track and upended Bolt. He jumped up and dusted himself off, no worse for wear.

World Athletics President Seb Coe said the federation is looking into what happened.

“I don't want to be cavalier about these things,” he said. “But these things happen. He did actually have the presence to recognize what was going on, and he stood still, which is the most important thing. He didn’t move.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Runners compete during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Runners compete during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
Runners compete during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Editors' Picks
Bud Peterson laments changes in ‘free-for-all’ college athletics4h ago
Nick Saban: Alabama players leading nation in NIL deals
7h ago
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks for his team to improve amid high stakes
5h ago
Shane Beamer bringing joy to Gamecocks one viral video at a time
3h ago
Shane Beamer bringing joy to Gamecocks one viral video at a time
3h ago
Life is pretty good lately for Braves All-Star Dansby Swanson
1h ago
The Latest
Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB
9m ago
Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe
11m ago
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
30m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top