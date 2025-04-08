Nation & World News
New observations show the asteroid that won't hit Earth resembles a spinning hockey puck

The asteroid that once had a small chance of striking Earth and now might slam into the moon resembles a spinning hockey puck
This is artistic animation of asteroid 2024 YR4 passing by Earth. Astronomers created a 3D image of the newly discovered asteroid after observing it with a telescope in Chile.

By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The asteroid that once had a small chance of striking Earth and now might slam into the moon resembles a spinning hockey puck, scientists said Tuesday.

A team of astronomers used the Gemini South Observatory in Chile to observe asteroid 2024 YR4 in multiple wavelengths as it zoomed away from Earth in February, barely 1 1/2 months after its discovery. They created a 3D image of it based on their findings.

The nearly 200 foot (60-meter) asteroid looks more like a flat disk — or not-quite-round hockey puck — than a potato. It also has a rapid rotation rate of about once every 20 minutes.

“This find was rather unexpected since most asteroids are thought to be shaped like potatoes or toy tops rather than flat disks,” the research team lead, Bryce Bolin from Eureka Scientific said in a statement.

Scientists said it most likely originated in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and is rich in silicates.

At one point earlier this year, NASA and the European Space Agency put the odds of the asteroid striking Earth in 2032 at 3%. It's now down to virtually zero for the next century, but there's a 3.8% chance it could strike the moon instead. Even if that happens, NASA assures the moon's orbit will not be altered.

The asteroid —- which swings our way every four years — will be too far away by next week for ground telescopes to see. The Webb Space Telescope will take another look later this month or next.

Scientists consider all this good practice for when a potentially killer asteroid heads our way.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This composite image of asteroid 2024 YR4 was captured with the Gemini South telescope in Chile.

