New MVP Embiid will start for 76ers in Game 2 vs. Celtics

76ers coach Doc Rivers said the coaching staff went into Wednesday with plans for Embiid being available and sitting out again.

Rivers also acknowledged that there was a school of thought that was “logical” to err on the side of resting his big man with the 76ers having already gained home-court advantage with their Game 1 victory.

“Players when they are healthy they should play. When they're not, they shouldn't play,” Rivers said. “But we're not going to risk him for anything.”

The oft-injured Embiid led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season, playing in 66 games — the second-most in his career. He missed the last game of Philadelphia's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets and the first game of the second round, when the Sixers beat Boston to steal the home-court advantage in the series.

