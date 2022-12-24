New mural painted in memory of LA's famed mountain lion

The cougar was regularly recorded on security cameras strolling through residential areas near his home in Griffith Park, an oasis of hiking trails and picnic areas in the middle of the city.

Long outfitted with a tracking collar, P-22 was captured for examination in a residential backyard Dec. 12, a month after killing a Chihuahua on a dogwalker’s leash.

Wildlife officials said the decision was made to euthanize after veterinarians determined P-22 had a skull fracture and chronic illnesses including a skin infection and diseases of the kidneys and liver.

Daniel Richards, a 55-year-old tour guide, said it was sad to learn of P-22's passing and he hopes the mural will stay.

“He's kind of a legend,” Richards said of the mountain lion. “It's a really great mural and really memorializes something that was unique here in the city of Los Angeles.”

