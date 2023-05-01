BreakingNews
Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe
X

New Michael Cunningham novel 'Day' scheduled for January

National & World News
31 minutes ago
The next novel from Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham, his first in a decade, is a family saga set in New York City before and during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The next novel from Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham, his first in a decade, is a family saga set in New York City before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Random House announced Monday that “Day” will be published in January. The novel takes place on three separate days in April, one each in the years 2019-2021.

“I’ve definitely had moments over the last 10 years when I thought, well, if the world is in this kind of shape, who needs a novel?” Cunningham said in a statement. “But maybe it’s during hard times that the world needs novels more than ever."

The author calls the new book “a story about people dealing with something terrible, and it’s about survival, but more centrally it’s a story about love. I’m deeply interested in love — a sense of happiness, of living the life that one has hoped to live. And love is most interesting when it has survived terrible tests.”

Cunningham's previous novels, published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux, include “Specimen Days,” “By Nightfall” and “The Hours,” which won the Pulitzer for fiction in 1999 and was adapted into an Oscar winning movie of the same name.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail3h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
12m ago
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
14m ago
Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall
16m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
5h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
3h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top