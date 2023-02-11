New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team

The school said the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting.

After the shooting, New Mexico State's coach, Greg Heiar, loaded the team onto a bus and left town, minus Peake and three players who had picked him up and taken him to the hospital with a leg injuries. Police stopped the bus on its way back to Las Cruces.