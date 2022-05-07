New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

Some 1,400 firefighters worked feverishly to contain the largest fire burning in the U.S. The blaze, now more than a month old, has blackened more than 269 square miles (696 square kilometers) — an area larger than the city of Chicago.

Part of the fire was started by Forest Service workers who lost control of a prescribed burn meant to reduce fire risk. State leaders have called on the federal government for accountability, including reparations.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported at this point, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

Thousands of residents have evacuated due to flames that have charred large swaths of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in northeastern New Mexico.

The fire’s main threat was now to the north, where flames burning vegetation clogging the forest floor threatened several small rural communities, fire spokesman Ryan Berlin said.

Firefighters, who typically rely on calmer winders and lower temperatures to make progress in the evening, have been hindered by unexpectedly strong winds at night.

The threat to Las Vegas, a city of 13,000, was reduced after vegetation was cleared to create containment lines. Local officials on Saturday allowed residents of several areas on the city’s northwestern outskirts to return to their homes, Berlin said.

The city looked like a ghost town earlier in the week, with businesses shuttered, schools closed and the tourist district empty but for resting firefighters. By Saturday, it was in a partial state of recovery.

National Guard troops carried cases of water, people lined up to sign up for relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., met with local officials and toured the shelter housing some of the displaced.

“We don’t know if our houses are getting burned, or if it’s gonna stop,” said Domingo Martinez, an evacuee from rural Manuelitas northwest of Las Vegas. “I hope it dies down so we can go home.”

Martinez, who is staying with his son on the east side of town, visited an old friend and neighbor who had been living in the middle school shelter for 15 days.

Outside the school, Martinez got a free haircut from Jessica Aragón, a local hairdresser who volunteered her time.

“I love that everyone is coming together,” Aragón said. “I think a smile is worth a thousand words."

Birmingham was one of four dog owners leading German shepherds and a black Labrador through an obedience course in a park next to a library. All had been touched in some way by the fire.

One was a construction worker whose work sites had all been reduced to ash.

Fire officials warned Las Vegas residents that they should still be ready to leave and not to let their guards down because winds will pick up. High winds and increasing smoke will also make it difficult — or impossible — to fly water-dropping choppers and planes dumping fire retardant.

On a mountain ridgeline outside of town, a sloppy line of red retardant could be seen on the trees. Residents were praying that the line and the wall of rock would hold.

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan, Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Paul Davenport and Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Caption A new plume of smoke is rising from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Roberto E. Rosales

Caption Gabriella Duran, far right, and local volunteers at the Mora Head Start building, help sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Gabriella Duran helps at the Mora Head Start building sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Wind kicks up dust at the fairgrounds as firefighters meet and confer about the wildfire raging on the other side of the hill behind them just outside of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Winds and wildfires have waned in the area allowing some residents to return to their homes, but fire officials are concerned about an uptick in winds forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Burned underbrush can be seen across the road from United World College of the American West, a boarding school evacuated due to wildfires as seen outside Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school, most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Blackened tombstones and statues stand at the Rociada Cemetery after fire tore through the area in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption The United World College of the American West sits empty of students but unharmed, while trees can be seen behind it scorched from Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Johnny Trujillo, 53, talks about battling the blaze that destroyed both his sister's home and his truck in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption A flare up near Cleveland, just down 519 from Mora, N.M. darkens the sky on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Firehoses lay on the ground in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Wildfire evacuee Domingo Martinez gets a haircut from Jessica Aragón outside an emergency shelter in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Martinez left his home in a wooded rural area northwest of Las Vegas and stayed in a safer neighborhood with his son. The people lined up behind him are meeting with federal officials for help with assistance claims. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption Wildfire evacuees Paul T. Vigil, center left, and Domingo Martinez, both of Manuelitas, N.M., greet each other at a shelter and supply depot at a middle school in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Vigil has slept at the shelter for the past 15 days and helped volunteers loading and unloading supplies. Martinez is staying with his son and came to the shelter for a haircut. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio