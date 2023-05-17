BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments
X

New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note

National & World News
By MORGAN LEE, RIO YAMAT and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Authorities say a high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter" and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police, authorities said Wednesday.

Police added new details to the profile of the lone gunman and the weaponry he used as he walked through his residential neighborhood before being confronted by officers and fatally shot outside a church. The shooter fired dozens of rounds during the rampage, according to authorities, most from the home he shared with his father.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a news conference that 18-year-old Beau Wilson was wearing what appeared to be a modified vest with steel plates and that the note was found in his pocket. Handwritten in green lettering, the message said in part, “if your reading this im the end of the chapter.”

Hebbe said Wilson began shooting with an AR-15 rifle but quickly dropped that into some bushes even though it still held more live ammunition.

The gunman continued firing with two pistols, discarding a .22-caliber gun and then depleting rounds from a 9-mm handgun in the final shootout with police, during which he let off at least 18 rounds.

Slain by the shooter were longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita, police said.

The women were well known in the community, in part through participation in faith-based groups. Ivie ran a preschool for four decades that was attended by several generations of residents.

Those wounded in the attack include Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza and New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiadas. The officers were treated at a local hospital and released.

Police are probing Wilson's access to weapons and concerns about his mental health prior, and efforts are underway to subpoena medical and school records that might shed light on any mental issues.

In November, after he turned 18, Wilson legally purchased the assault-style weapon used Monday, according to police. They said believe two of the three weapons he carried were owned by relatives.

Authorities said it appears he shot indiscriminately at vehicles, while bullets also struck seven homes and 11 vehicles.

Additional weapons and ammunition were found at the home he shared with his father, but Hebbe said he did not appear to have organized those before he left the house.

“He planned to use the three weapons he had,” Hebbe said, “and he went outside and he did just that.”

The shooting was noted Tuesday night during an otherwise exuberant graduation ceremony for 374 students on the Farmington High School football field, where speakers talked of resilience and hope.

Principal Rocky Torres noted that there was an empty chair with a bouquet of white roses on it at the back of the student rows in recognition of “our fellow graduates, family members and friends that cannot be here with us tonight.” He led a moment of silence.

___

Yamat reported from Las Vegas. Lee reported from Santa Fe.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Caroline Silva

BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments32m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
1h ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
7m ago
She killed a man while he was raping her, and a court in Mexico sentenced her to 6 years...
10m ago
New rule targets college programs that leave grads with low income, high debt
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
10h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top