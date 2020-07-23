New Mexico deputies: Man killed following fight over mask

The initial incident report indicated the man had stopped at the auto shop and asked for air for his tire, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became "extremely irate."

The state’s mandate that everyone must wear face coverings in public has been in effect since May 16. Operators of essential businesses must require customers to wear masks, and violators are subject to a fine.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a tweet Thursday reiterated the call for wearing masks as state health officials urged people to stay at home.