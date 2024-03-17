Nation & World News

New Mexico authorities detain man in fatal shooting of state police officer

New Mexico authorities say a suspect in the shooting death of a state police officer has been captured in the Albuquerque area by sheriff's deputies
New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler addresses reporters at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday, March 16, 2024 following the fatal shooting of officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari the day before. (Jon Austria /The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler addresses reporters at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday, March 16, 2024 following the fatal shooting of officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari the day before. (Jon Austria /The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Updated 33 minutes ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting death of a state police officer was captured Sunday by law enforcement officers in the Albuquerque area based on a tip from a gas station clerk, authorities said Sunday at a news conference.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detained 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, in the southwestern reaches of Albuquerque after the clerk notified authorities of a man who fit Smith's description, Sheriff John Allen said.

At a brief news conference Sunday morning, Allen said Smith was located walking on the outskirts of a residential area and was wounded by gunfire as officers pursued him on foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment under police guard. No medical condition was given.

“A foot pursuit ensued,” Allen said. “Shots were fired. Some shots strike Smith, we don’t know the amount right now or how many, that’s still under investigation. But Smith was then taken into custody without further incident.”

State Police Chief Troy Weisler said an investigation is in the preliminary stages about Smith's movements since Friday’s fatal shooting of State Police Officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 west of Tucumcari, but that the detention Sunday allows people an opportunity to grieve for Hare. Weisler and Allen did not discuss possible criminal charges and declined to provide further information.

Authorities said Hare was dispatched about 5 a.m. Friday to help a motorist in a white BMW with a flat tire on I-40.

Hare parked behind the BMW, and a man got out, approached the patrol car on the passenger side, then shot the officer without warning. They said the motorist then walked to the driver’s side of the police vehicle, shot Hare again, and pushed him into the back seat before taking off in the patrol vehicle.

State Police later learned that the white BMW was reported missing in South Carolina and that it belonged to a woman who was killed there, paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore.

A call to the public defenders’ office was not answered and it was unclear whether Smith had a legal representative.

A portrait of Jaremy Smith is displayed beside U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Alexander Uballez, left, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, as Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie gives a briefing following the death of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare, in Albuquerque, N.M. The suspect in the shooting death of a state police officer has been captured in a Sunday-morning, March 17, confrontation on the west side of Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police announced Sunday. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A portrait of Jaremy Smith, 32, is displayed beside U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Alexander Uballez, second right, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, as Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie gives a briefing following the death of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare, in Albuquerque. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Democrats fret about Biden’s reelection chances in Georgia
10h ago

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION: A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic
9h ago

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION: A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Biden at roast: 1 of 2 presidential candidates mentally unfit, ‘the other’s me’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Swiatek swamps Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win Indian Wells title for Tour-leading 20th match win...
3m ago
Russia says Ukraine launched far-ranging drone attacks on final day of Russia's...
15m ago
The European Union announces an $8 billion aid package for Egypt as concerns mount over...
51m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief