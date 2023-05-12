BreakingNews
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
X

New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Friday approved a new type of drug for women dealing with uncomfortable hot flashes caused by menopause.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms, which can include sweating, flushing and chills.

Astellas' drug, Veozah, uses a new approach, targeting brain connections that help control body temperature. The FDA said the medication will provide "an additional safe and effective treatment option for women,” in a statement.

More than 80% of women experience hot flashes during menopause, the FDA noted, as the body gradually produces lower levels of reproductive hormones between the ages of 45 and 55.

The most common treatment consists of hormonal pills aimed at boosting levels of estrogen and progestin. But the treatment isn't appropriate for some women, including those with a history of stroke, blood clots, heart attack and other health conditions. Large studies have found that the hormones can increase the chances of those problems reoccurring, although the risks vary based on a number of individual factors.

The new pill is not a hormone. It carries an FDA warning about potential liver damage. Women will need to be screened for liver damage or infection before getting a prescription, then get a blood test every three months for nine months to monitor for safety problems, according to the FDA label.

Astellas said the drug will cost $550 for a one-month supply. That's the price before insurance coverage and other discounts typically negotiated by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: FOX

BREAKING: Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home58m ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Accomplice in inmate’s $11 million heist admits to money laundering
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

As Memorial Day approaches, gas prices are down from a year ago
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital for second day in a row
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harris group agrees to buy NFL's Washington Commanders from Snyder family
4m ago
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts woman in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
9m ago
Black College World Series hopes to spur MLB careers for HBCU players
14m ago
Featured

Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
9h ago
Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
19h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top