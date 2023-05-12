New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval

The new pill is not a hormone. It carries an FDA warning about potential liver damage. Women will need to be screened for liver damage or infection before getting a prescription, then get a blood test every three months for nine months to monitor for safety problems, according to the FDA label.

Astellas said the drug will cost $550 for a one-month supply. That's the price before insurance coverage and other discounts typically negotiated by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

