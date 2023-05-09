BreakingNews
State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets
X

New Kristin Hannah novel, 'The Women,' coming in 2024

National & World News
1 hour ago
The next novel from million-selling author Kristin Hannah is a war story set in the 1960s

NEW YORK (AP) — The next novel from million-selling author Kristin Hannah is a war story set in the 1960s.

St. Martin's Press announced Tuesday that Hannah's “The Women” will be published next winter, Feb. 6. The novel follows the life of young nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath, whose traditional upbringing is upended by the Vietnam War, her decision to volunteer and the bitter divisions it creates in the U.S.

“'The Women' is the story of one woman gone to war, but it shines a light on the story of all women who put themselves in harm’s way to help others,” according to the publisher. “Women whose sacrifice and commitment to their country has all too often been forgotten.”

Hannah's previous works include such best-sellers as “The Nightingale," “The Great Alone” and “The Four Winds,” one of the most popular releases in 2021.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets 56m ago

Credit: The Washington Post

What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?
30m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Far-right faction pushes to oust ‘traitors’ from Georgia GOP
3h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
2h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Roberts via AP

The Jolt: House Republicans push E-Verify as immigration crisis looms
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek
7m ago
The end of an era for the Sisters of Charity of New York
16m ago
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top