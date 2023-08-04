New Jersey house explosion leaves 3 dead, 1 missing, 2 children injured

An explosion has destroyed a house in southern New Jersey and left three people dead and two children seriously injured

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
28 minutes ago
X

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — An explosion destroyed a New Jersey house, killing three people, seriously injuring two children and leaving another person missing.

The cause of Thursday morning's explosion in Buena, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Two men, ages 52 and 73, and four children — a 2-year-old boy and three girls ages 1, 3 and 16 — were likely in the home at the time.

Two bodies were found Thursday in the rubble, and a third was found Friday, but authorities have not been able to determine their age or sex. The year-old infant and the 16-year-old girl were flown to a hospital in Philadelphia, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable.

Authorities have not released the victims' names or said whether they are related.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Conservative group sues Black Atlanta VC firm for racial discrimination1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

New blood test can predict serious pregnancy complication within 30 minutes
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP LOCAL STORY
Trump will pursue appeal in bid to thwart Fulton prosecution
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Use it or lose it’ voter registration cancellations paused in Georgia
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Use it or lose it’ voter registration cancellations paused in Georgia
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Is Vogtle the dawn of a new nuclear age or a costly warning sign?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chiefs hardly helping running backs wanting big deals with their budget backfield finds
2m ago
Saints' Kamara suspended for 3 games, apologizes for role in 2022 fight, thanks Goodell...
4m ago
Texas separates migrant families, detaining fathers on trespassing charges in latest...
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
6h ago
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win a $1.35 billion...
1h ago
Security upped near Fulton courthouse as possible Trump indictment nears
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top