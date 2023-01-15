New Jersey home explodes with firefighters inside; 5 injured

Officials said the blast caused part of the house to collapse and a significant fire resulted. Fire crews from several departments got the flames under control by 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A state fire marshal and Public Service Electric & Gas are investigating.

Olivia Alvarez, 17, told NorthJersey.com that she was looking out the window from her second-floor bedroom across the street when she saw smoke coming from the rear of the home and “thought it was a car or something.” A short time later, she “just saw it all explode," she said.

“The whole house lifted off the ground, then hit the ground again. The entire house, in one piece," she said.

Another neighbor, Shirley Jobes, told NJ Advance Media for NJ.com that she heard the blast and looked out the window to see "pieces of the roof on fire up in the air and falling back down.”

